Body found after helicopter joins search at Piha Beach

A body has been found at Piha Beach, after the police helicopter joined a search for a person swept away.

At about 12:30pm on Boxing Day, emergency services were told a person had been washed away by waves, police said in a statement.

“The Police Eagle [helicopter] was deployed to help locate the person,” they said.

“Sadly they were located and confirmed deceased around 1:20pm.”

The death would be referred to the coroner.

