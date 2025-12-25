What to watch on Christmas Day

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

The house is covered in torn wrapping paper, you’ve been eating and drinking since the moment you woke up, the family bickering has begun and you forgot to buy spare batteries for the kids’ toys.

Honestly, the wind down from Christmas day is both exhausting and a little dull. So before anyone hits play on that Bublé Christmas album for the fifth time, I’ve scoured the TV guides to curate a (very much non-exhaustive) list of Christmas day viewing, from the classics to the creepy and slightly bonkers.

You’re convinced Christmas viewing peaked in the 1980s

Gremlins (1984)

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleAll alight: Final train departs from Melling Station ahead of RiverLink upgrades
Next articleWhat makes Chris Knox’s Seizure an essential album

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR