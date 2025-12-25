All alight: Final train departs from Melling Station ahead of RiverLink upgrades

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Lower Hutt train station has seen its last service for about three years ahead of major infrastructure works.

The final service between Wellington and Melling train stations ran at 6.37pm on Wednesday.

Greater Wellington Regional Council said the infrastructure project, Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi RiverLink – which included flood protection, river restoration, and public transport upgrades – would also see the Melling station building relocated.

It said while the Melling Line would remain open during construction, trains would stop at the Western Hutt Station, where the 370 or so weekday Melling passengers would be met by public transport alternatives.

The council said the closure would result in short term disruption for passengers but would help revitalise the city.

It said the reopening of the new Melling Station was planned to coincide with a new City Link pedestrian and cycling bridge, to create a direct connection between Lower Hutt city centre and the station.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter, who was on board for the final journey alongside several of the region’s politicians, said it was a bittersweet moment.

“Melling Station has served the Hutt Valley community for decades, and while we farewell its current location, we look forward to a future where the station is part of a modern, resilient transport network.”

The council’s public transport committee chair, Ros Connelly, said the regional council had anticipated increased bus and train use during construction, due to increased road congestion.

“Additional Park and Ride spaces will be available at Petone Station, and bus routes 145 and 149 will be rerouted to connect with Waterloo Station, where fares to Wellington remain the same.

“We’re also adding bike racks at key stations to support active travel,” she said.

