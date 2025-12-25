Update: Man speaking to Police in relation to Ruatiti homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett:

The 29-year-old man Police required to speak to about a double homicide in Ruatiti on Saturday 13 December has handed himself into Police custody.

Police launched a homicide investigation following the deaths of 56-year-old Brendon Leigh Cole and 54-year-old Trina Michelle Cole at a rural property in Ruatiti.

The man was identified as someone Police needed to speak to in relation to the investigation.

He has presented himself to Whanganui Police Station today about 1.30pm and was arrested on an active warrant, due to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Police on ground in the area will now be making further enquiries in the investigation.

Police thank the public for their patience and support.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI