Three youths arrested after Christmas Eve robbery in Hamilton

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Three youths have been arrested following a Christmas Eve robbery in Hamilton.

Police were called to the aggravated robbery on Mill Street at about 6.40am.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Neil Faulkner said the robbery involved a stolen vehicle. He said while no one was injured, the offenders made off with two cash tills and other items.

“Police acted on previous information that a number of stolen vehicles had been dumped on Horne Street, and began making enquiries in the area,” he said.

“A door knock was conducted at an address of interest, and a search was conducted after Police were met with a strong smell of cannabis.”

The search revealed “a number of items linked to the robbery” including the two tills, the clothing the alleged offenders were seen wearing, and a gun.

Faulkner praised the officers involved, noting the arrests were made within half an hour of the robbery being reported.

The trio are due to appear in Youth Court in the coming days.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand