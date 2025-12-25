Storm warnings for Boxing Day, wet front still over South Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ MetService

People in the Bay of Plenty and from Waikato northwards are being warned to batten down the hatches for a wild Boxing Day, with a slow moving storm front expected to shift north from the South Island.

Thunderstorms could be on the way for those regions, with localised downpours and gusts up to 90 km/h from the afternoon of 26 December, MetService said.

A yellow heavy rain watch was also issued by forecasters for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane, through to Saturday 27 December. People in those areas should expect periods of heavy rain, with downpours, and rainfall that could approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

The top half of the North Island is in for a bit of a wild Boxing Day Regions Waikato northwards may see thunderstorms, with localised downpours and gusts up to 90 km/h from tomorrow afternoon. Keep an eye on the forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz@AklCouncil pic.twitter.com/neuy4xBftm — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 24, 2025

Wet Christmas Day continues, as front lingers in some parts of the South Island

As expected, it has turned into a wet and windy Christmas Day for some parts of the South Island, with forecasters keeping heavy rain warnings and watches fixed for the West Coast and inland, as the front stays overhead for now.

For Christmas Day, MetService forecasters warned a front could move northwards over the South Island into early Christmas morning, but would then become slow moving around the northern parts of the island.

Orange heavy rain warnings issued late Wednesday for the ranges in Buller, Westland and Grey districts (from Arthur’s Pass northwards) and the Canterbury Headwaters (also from Arthur’s Pass northwards) remained in place through Thursday, with cautions thunderstorms were possible, and up to 120-130mm of rain could fall on top of what had already fallen.

These conditions that could still be in effect until 6am Friday for some areas, forecasters said.

Warnings Update The weather doesn’t stop over the Christmas holidays! Our Severe Weather Forecasters on duty have issued Heavy Rain Warnings; Heavy Rain Watches and a Strong Wind Watch for the South Island. Please take care and keep up to date with our latest… pic.twitter.com/QJgDE7l9fQ — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 24, 2025

Yellow heavy rain watches issued earlier for the Tasman District, the ranges of the Westland District (from Mount Cook to Arthur’s Pass), and the Canterbury Headwaters (also from Mount Cook to Arthur’s Pass) were also kept in place through Thursday. With the expectation of a moderate chance these watches could be be upgraded to warnings.

A strong wind watch for winds approaching gales in exposed parts of the Canterbury High Country and near the foothills expired during the morning of Christmas Day.

