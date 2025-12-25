Churches open doors for Christmas celebrations and thanks

Source: Radio New Zealand

After spending Christmas Eve working a long night shift at the Waitakere Hospital, healthcare assistant Princy Christian drove 30 minutes to attend a 9am Christmas service at her local church.

“I was so excited to come to church. Because I know there will be a beautiful service, with Christmas carols and beautiful sermons.”

She said the morning service is an important ritual that helps her connect with her faith and community.

Nearly 200 people attended the service at Auckland’s Gracecity Church in Greenlane. The church is one of many that hosted a Christmas event.

Chris Porteous has been attending services at the church for almost 42 years. This is his first year as the lead pastor, and he was pleased to see the occasion bringing the wider church network together.

“As a church we are united by the origin of Christmas. It’s the story of how we know God came to save us.

“We have heaps of people [today], we have people from other locations, which is great. The thing I love Gracecity as a church, is it’s so diverse.

“We just have people from all walks of life, from so many nationalities and ethnicities.”

Joining the service from East Auckland is Tsitsi Kavumbura and her daughter Sam. Tsitsi looked forward to meeting some of her church friends at the service.

“It’s such a wonderful thing to see people on Christmas day, just the joy and peace it all brings and helps us to refocus again and celebrate together.”

Half of their family have to stay at home and prepare Christmas lunch, but the mother and daughter are glad they represented them at the service.

“My husband is making a smoked brisket that takes eight hours to cook. So that’s something we look forward to now.”

Akinola Dairo is dressed in his Christmas outfit – a neatly tailored red checkered suit.

He has been attending the church for four years, and this year, he was on a nativity float during Auckland’s biggest Santa Parade, as was one of the three wise men.

It’s the first time in years that the parade had a nativity float, and Dairo said the community made it possible.

“This church particularly is a multi-national church, about 50 nationalities are here. Jesus bands us together.

“Singing together, rejoicing together, sharing together, before the service, during the service and even after the service.

“People are now in the foyer sharing time together, giving gifts. It’s good to have a community where you can belong and where you can share with people of common faith.”

