Severe thunderstorm warning for Dunedin region

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning over Dunedin and Clutha.

It said thunderstorms are moving east/northeast and are expected over Dunedin at around 6pm.

MetService said thunder will be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail and warns it may make driving conditions dangerous.

A broader thunderstorm watch is in place over north Otago lasting until 9pm tonight with the chance some may become severe, MetService said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand