Trio arrested after aggravated robbery

Police have arrested three youths following a swift response to reports of an aggravated robbery in Hamilton this morning.

About 6:40am, Police were alerted to the aggravated robbery on Mill Street, involving a stolen vehicle.

Thankfully, nobody was injured, however the offenders made off with two cash tills, among other items, says Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Neil Faulkner.

“Police acted on previous information that a number of stolen vehicles had been dumped on Horne Street, and began making enquiries in the area.

“A door knock was conducted at an address of interest, and a search was conducted after Police were met with a strong smell of cannabis.

“A number of items linked to the robbery were located, including the two cash tills and the clothing the alleged offenders were seen wearing. A firearm was also located at the property and seized.”

Inspector Faulkner praised the officers involved.

“They’ve used their training and acted decisively; as a result, we’ve been able to locate the persons of interest in a very short space of time.

“Within half an hour of the aggravated robbery report, three youths were located and arrested.”

They are due to appear in Youth Court in the coming days.

Inspector Faulkner urged anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour to call 111 as soon as possible.

“Every break or theft causes harm to people, and we’re committed to holding those responsible to account, and will use every avenue available to us to do just that.”

