NZ F1 star Liam Lawson raises more than $50k for breast cancer research

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED

Hot laps with Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has raised more than $50,000 for breast cancer research.

Lawson’s pit-stop from the racing circuit to drive laps in Cromwell drew thousands of motorsport enthusiasts and drive to survive fans to the Central Otago circuit on Tuesday.

Highlands Motor Park chief executive Josie Spillane – who planned the event after losing her friend Louise Scott-Gallagher to breast cancer – said the day was more than just racing.

“Liam’s generosity in giving us his time helped us raise crucial funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, ensuring her [Scott-Gallagher’s] legacy continues to drive real change. We’re overwhelmed by the community’s support.”

Lawson got behind the wheel of supercars including the Aston Martin Vulcan – the only one in the southern hemisphere – and the Porsche GT3, offering rides to passengers during a silent auction.

SUPPLIED

The contributions from sponsors, bidders, and donors saw the Vulcan hot laps alone raise more than $32,000.

Scott-Gallagher’s husband Craig Gallagher, said Lawson’s racing and the amount of money raised was impressive.

Lawson said he was happy to support the cause, having known Spillane a long time, and was also keen to drive the Vulcan.

” I can’t believe how many people were here, and how much money was raised for Breast Cancer.”

Highlands Motor Park said proceeds from the auctions and donations would directly benefit Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s efforts in research, awareness, and patient support.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand