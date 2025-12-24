New North Road, Kingsland blocked following crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash in Kingsland which is causing delays.

A pickup truck has collided with several vehicles in the crash on New North Road.

The crash was reported near the intersection with King Street at 12.20pm.

No serious injuries are currently being reported from the scene, but five people are requiring medical assessment.

The crash has blocked both directions of New North Road, between King and New Bond streets.

Please avoid the area if possible while the scene is cleared or expect delays on your travels.

Allow additional time to reach your destination safely this Christmas Eve.

ENDS

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI