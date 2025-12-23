Your (very last minute) Naturing gift guide this Christmas

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Did you forget to put your bird obsessed neighbours on the Christmas shopping list?

Need a last-minute gift idea for the naturing hero in your life?

Don’t panic! Give them something that will also benefit nature this year. Here’s 6 meaningful gift ideas for your fellow nature lover…

You can keep the spade and garden gloves in the shed this year. Trees That Count have made it as easy as possible to plant a native tree with just a few clicks on their website AND for just $10 a tree!

Send the gift that counts this Christmas: treesthatcount.co.nz/gift

: Georgia Rewi | DOC

Of course if you want to get your hands dirty and attract birds to your own garden or backyard, check out this helpful list of native plants on our website – most of them can be picked up from your local garden store. Remember to check if they’re native to your local area by using a regional planting guide.

This is the ultimate gift for those wanting to protect our native species in their garden this Christmas. Whether they’re new to backyard trapping or a veteran, there’s something for everyone. You can find a range of traps at your local hardware store or on the Predator Free Trust website: shop.predatorfreenz.org

If you think they’d prefer to avoid the task of handling dead rodents, you can always donate online and Give A Trap to a community or conservation project.

: Belle Gwilliam | DOC

If you live close to a mainland island, nature sanctuary or wildlife park you could purchase an annual pass to support their conservation work. Sanctuaries and mainland islands provide valuable, predator-free spaces for our native species to survive and thrive.

Lots of their work is done by volunteers so supporting them with a donation or buying an annual pass is a great way to give back. It also provides a great way to reconnect with nature. Find out more.

: Lucy Holyoake | CC-BY

DOC’s Campsite Pass gives you access to our conservation campsites around New Zealand, including bookable and non-bookable campsites (note that some exclusions apply). The pass offers excellent value for your camping adventures. Purchase online or at a DOC visitor centre when planning your next holiday.

Daniel Deans | DOC

If your gift-ee prefers a more rugged outdoors trip, the Backcountry Hut Pass is a great gift idea. The pass gives access to many serviced and standard huts around Aotearoa with a few exceptions. If they are likely to have multiple hut stays within a 6 or 12 month period, a Backcountry Hut Pass is a great cost-saver.

Why not make a donation in their name to one of their favourite conservation projects or programmes.

DOC manages a vast range of conservation programmes, but much of our work is done in partnership with communities and groups who work with us. We have information on how you can donate to them on our website: www.doc.govt.nz/get-involved/donate-to-nature/

The New Zealand Nature Fund is a charitable trust raising funds for the effective protection and restoration of Aotearoa New Zealand’s biodiversity – at scale, in the wild, for generations to come. Find out more.

: Darren Markin | ©

There’s nothing quite like the sense of completion after knocking off a DIY project over summer. So how about choosing an activity that will provides hours of entertainment and will benefit nature. You can download the instructions for building a wētā hotel or lizard shelter on our website. Then simply head to the hardware store to pick up the necessary bits and you’re on your way.

: Belle Gwilliam | DOC

We hope this has provided some inspiration for those last-minute Christmas gifts for the nature-nerds in your life. We wish you all a Merry Christmas, happy holiday season and marvellous New Year.

