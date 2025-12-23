Weather: Warning to drivers as wild weather hits central New Zealand before Christmas

Source: Radio New Zealand

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to hit central New Zealand in the days leading up to Christmas.

A front from over the Tasman Sea moved over the North Island on Tuesday, bringing a period of rain and strong northwest winds to central New Zealand.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch and strong wind watch.

Hills and ranges of Waikato and Waitomo, near the coast from Raglan southwards, are under a heavy rain watch from 11am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

Tararua Range is under a heavy rain watch until noon on Tuesday.

Parts of Buller and Grey Districts were also under a heavy rain watch but this has since expired.

MetService said there was a moderate chance these watches could be upgraded to warnings.

Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay are under a strong wind watch from 8am until 5pm on Tuesday and Wellington, also Wairarapa south of Martinborough, is under the watch until 1pm on Tuesday.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is warning motorists in the Wellington region to drive to the conditions.

Driver visibility remains low along State Highway 1’s Transmission Gully, between Paekakariki and Linden.

“Please switch your headlights on, increase your following distance, be prepared for unexpected hazards, and drive to the conditions,” NZTA said.

Motorcyclists and drivers of other lighter vehicles are also being told to take extra care through State Highway 2 around Remutaka Hill.

