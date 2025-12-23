What we know about the Ruatiti double homicide as search for Mitchell Cole continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

It has been over a week since there was a double homicide in the small farming community of Ruatiti in the Central North Island.

On Saturday, 13 December, Sheep farmer husband and wife, Brendon and Trina Cole, were found dead at their Murumuru Road property.

Since then, police have been searching the Ruatiti bush for their son, 29-year-old Mitchell Cole, who is missing.

Updates from police have been few and far between, with many questions still unanswered.

What we know

On Monday, 15 December, police identified Mitchell Cole as a person of interest in their homicide investigation.

Police said they wanted to speak to Mitchell Cole, who they believed was in the remote Ruatiti area, near Whanganui National Park.

A friend of Brendon and Trina Cole, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Mitchell Cole was an “exceptional bushman” who had the skills and knowledge needed to survive in the bush for a long time.

The friend said there were multiple cabins in the area where local hunters stored food and supplies.

Two popular walks; the Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka Tracks, were closed while police searched them. The tracks have since reopened this week.

Mountains to Sea Ngā Ara Tūhono trail manager Lynley Twyman said off the trails were very dense bush, most frequented by local hunters.

This week, police confirmed they were still looking for Mitchell Cole in the Ruatiti Bush.

The friend of the Cole’s believed Mitchell Cole was with his parents’ Blue Neapolitan Mastiff Dog named Rumble.

They said when friends went to collect the Brendon and Trina Cole’s dogs after the couple were killed, they noticed Rubmble was missing.

Supplied

Police confirmed they understood Mitchell Cole had a dog with him.

Police asked anyone heading into the bush in Ruatiti to stay alert and report any unusual findings or sightings of Mitchell Cole or the dog.

They said Cole should not be approached and to call 111 immediately.

Trina Cole, Mitchell Cole’s stepmother, was well-known in the Neopolitan Mastiff breeding community.

The couple had been described as “hard-working” and “really good, genuine people”.

Police were also looking to identify a second man in relation to the homicide, who was seen near the intersection of Pukekaha Road and Rautiti Road in Ruatiti at about 6pm on Saturday, 13 December.

The man was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 1.83 metres (6ft) tall and clean shaven, with a lean athletic build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a singlet, shorts, and a baseball cap.

What we don’t know

Police have said they will release information proactively if they had anything to share about the progress of their investigation.

Police would not confirm if they believed Mitchell Cole had a gun with him. A warrant for his arrest has been issued against Mitchell Cole for unlawful possession of firearms.

The Defence Force directed requests for information to the police, and would not confirm their involvement in the search for Mitchell Cole.

Police were also yet to confirm the victims of the homicide or how they died. They said this would happen after formal identification by the Coroner.

