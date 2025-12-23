Weather News – The forecast for Christmas – MetService

Source: MetService

22/12/2025 – Covering period of Monday 22nd – Thursday 25th December – It is going to be a hairy few days in the lead up to Christmas. A big wedge of wet and warm air moves in from the Tasman Sea this evening (Monday), bringing rain for the South Island. The heaviest rain is expected overnight for the higher ground between Karamea and Greymouth, where a heavy rain watch is in place.

This front moves onto the North Island on Tuesday and stalls, bringing rain, especially west of Taupō, before continuing north on Wednesday. A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for the hills and ranges of coastal Waikato and Waitomo.

For Wellington, Wairarapa and southern parts of Hawke’s Bay, it’ll be the wind that people notice on Tuesday, with strong northwesterly winds on the cards from the morning.

Looking ahead to Thursday, MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley gives the Christmas verdict “Most North Islanders will be able to get outside to test their new presents on Christmas Day. People north of Waikato might need a backup plan for some inside time as showers arriving from the north could sprinkle on their celebrations.”

Weather on the west coast of the South Island will be more board games than barbequing as an active front drags in some more rain. This could be heavy for the Grey and Buller Districts later in the day. Winds are also expected to pick up about Canterbury High Country.

Michael adds “If you’re chasing sunshine and warmer temperatures, the best bet is to travel east. Hastings is forecast to reach 30°C, and Hawke’s Bay can expect to see blue skies.”

Christchurch and Kaikōura also look to get to a toasty 26°C, but as the northwest winds pick up there will be a bit of that high cloud that Cantabrians know well.

The MetService forecast team will be on hand throughout the Christmas holidays

