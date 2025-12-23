Health – ProCare responds to approval of new PHO: timing raises concerns

Source: ProCare

ProCare acknowledges the recent approval of thePHO as a Primary Health Organisation (PHO) and supports the principle of choice for practices. However, the timing of this decision is disappointing, given the looming measles outbreak and the significant pressures already facing primary care. We also question the potential impacts this could have on population health.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive of the ProCare Group says: “We respect the intent to provide choice in primary care, but introducing a new PHO at this critical time adds complexity when the focus should really be on patient health and system stability.

“At the beginning of this year Health New Zealand said they wanted to reduce the number of PHOs in Aotearoa to reduce administration and cost, yet this is the third new PHO approved in as many months,” continues Norwell.

“We’re three days out from Christmas, we have more measles cases, are trying to support our practices with childhood immunisations, and we have reports out saying that cancer diagnosis numbers are set to increase by 50% over next two decades. Population health and collective action to help practices meet the needs of their patients is critical. Against this background, we just question the timing and costs around this announcement,” points out Norwell.

As New Zealand’s largest PHO we know there are significant practical challenges in establishing a brand-new PHO by 1 July.

“Setting up a PHO is not simple. It requires robust infrastructure, proven systems, and experienced teams to manage contracts, deliver services, and ensure capitation payments are accurate and on time,” she continues.

“These functions directly impact practices and patient care, so it’s imperative they are precise from the get-go. We urge practices to carefully consider the risks and implications before making decisions that could affect their patients and the long-term sustainability of their business,” warns Norwell.

“PHOs across the motu have been nothing but focused on supporting their practices – suggestions to the contrary are unfounded,” states Norwell.

“From our perspective, we have supported general practice for more than 30 years, helping our network of practices navigate crises from pandemics and power outages to contract delays. We support them on a daily basis to help them improve health outcomes for their patients through continuous innovation and collaboration. We have earned our reputation as a trusted partner for a reason,” concludes Norwell.

ProCare remains committed to delivering transparency, innovation, and proven support for practices across Auckland and Northland.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi.

As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

