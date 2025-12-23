Name release: Ruatiti double homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Gerard Bouterey, Field Crime Manager, Central District CIB:

Police investigating a double homicide in Ruatiti on Saturday 13 December can now release the names of the two people who died.

They were 56-year-old Brendon Leigh Cole and 54-year-old Trina Michelle Cole.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are continuing to search for 29-year-old Mitchell Cole in relation to the investigation.

Please remember – if you see Cole, do not approach him, and instead call 111 immediately.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 251213/6207.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI