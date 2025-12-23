Four arrested in connection with investigation into September Gisborne murder

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have arrested four people of interest after a man’s death in Gisborne in September.

Bill Maangi, 36, died in hospital after he was shot in the early hours of 29 September at an Ormond Road address.

Four people aged between 25 and 37 were arrested, police said.

Police said they launched search warrants at multiple addresses in the Gisborne area earlier in December and a dive squad searched the Taruheru River.

The people will appear in Gisborne district in January on charges of aggravated robbery, and firearm and drug related matters.

“Nobody deserves this, and the investigation team remains committed to getting justice for Mr Maangi and his family,” Acting Detective Senior Sergeant John Love said.

“We urge anyone who knows what happened to Mr Maangi, or who has any information that could help, to please contact us.”

During the search warrants, police located and seized a number of items including firearms, which have been sent for forensic examination.

Police are not ruling out further charges for the people or arrests.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, using reference Operation Bushman or the file number 250929/9035 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using the same reference or file number.

