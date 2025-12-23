Crash blocks South Island highway

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA / Waka Kotahi

Motorists travelling on a major inland highway in the South Island are facing disruption following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services have been called to the Omarama-Lindis Pass Road, State Highway 8, near Omarama.

Police said there had been minor injuries.

The road was closed between between Short Cut Road and Omarama and motorists were told to expect delays.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand