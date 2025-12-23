Crash blocks South Island highway

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

State Highway 8, near Omarama, was closed by a crash. NZTA / Waka Kotahi

Motorists travelling on a major inland highway in the South Island are facing disruption following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services have been called to the Omarama-Lindis Pass Road, State Highway 8, near Omarama.

Police said there had been minor injuries.

The road was closed between between Short Cut Road and Omarama and motorists were told to expect delays.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

