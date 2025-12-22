White Ferns star Suzie Bates out of action for three months

Source: Radio New Zealand

White Ferns batter Suzie Bates has sustained a quadricep tear which has ruled her out of all cricket until March.

Bates suffered the injury last month when fielding during a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield match.

Subsequent scans revealed that due to the severity of the tear she will require three months of rehabilitation.

The recovery timeline means Bates will be unavailable for Otago for the remainder of the domestic home summer and for the White Ferns home series against Zimbabwe in February.

Bates said she was committed to being available for New Zealand’s T20 and ODI series against South Africa in March.

“I’m gutted to be missing out this summer, I was really looking forward to another season with the Sparks, especially the Super Smash,” said Bates.

“I’m determined to get back on the field with the White Ferns in March so that’ll be my focus for now.”

The Super Smash starts on Boxing Day at Seddon Park with Northern Districts hosting the Auckland men’s and women’s teams.

