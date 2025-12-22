Gordon Walker resigns as Canoe Racing NZ head coach

Source: Radio New Zealand

Gordon Walker, one of New Zealand’s most successful coaches, has resigned as head coach for Canoe Racing New Zealand.

The 53-year-old has coached Dame Lisa Carrington, New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, since 2010. During that time, Carrington has won eight Olympic gold medals and 15 World Championship titles.

Walker has won Coach of the Year at the Halberg Awards six times and was named Coach of the Decade in 2021.

Since 2016, he has also overseen the women’s sprint programme and guided the K4 to World Championship success in 2023 and Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.

He said the decision to walk way wasn’t easy.

“It’s hard to name a single reason for stepping aside, other than knowing in my heart that this is the right moment,” Walker said.

“Since 2010, I’ve given everything I have to this sport, because that’s what it demands if you want to succeed at the Olympic level. For the past sixteen years, there hasn’t been a single day when kayaking hasn’t been on my mind, how to be better, how to win, how to dream further. This has never been a nine-to-five job, it’s been a life commitment.”

“I’m deeply grateful for everything this sport has given me. I know how fortunate I’ve been. I’ve loved every part of it, especially the people, and the relationships I’ve built run deep. I’ll always feel connected to the athletes and staff, and I’ll be right behind them, cheering them on in whatever comes next.”

Dame Lisa Carrington said Walker, who will stay with CRNZ until March, played an instrumental role in her success.

“Being coached by Gordy for the past 15 years has been both an honour and a privilege. He is without question one of New Zealand’s greatest coaches and I can’t thank him enough for his vision, commitment and belief,” Carrington said.

“I also want to acknowledge the role Gordy’s family played during this time with CRNZ. His wife Viv and their children Stella, Lola and Freddie have been a constant source of support.”

Canoe Racing New Zealand CEO Graham Oberlin-Brown said Walker’s contribution to the sport has been immense.

“Gordon has been an integral part of CRNZ’s success story, guiding our athletes to world-leading performances and helping establish New Zealand as a global powerhouse in canoe sprint. His dedication, expertise, and leadership have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future generations,” Oberlim-Brown said.

“Whilst Gordon is resigning from the Head Coach position, we know he is keen to ensure a smooth transition through the next few months before the trials next March.”

“Our coaches, particularly Chris Mehak have worked very closely with Gordon and the women’s team in 2023 and 2024. Chris and the wider team have proven capability to coach Olympic, World Cup, and World Championship gold medal-winning athletes and crews. During this transition, we’re focused on maintaining stability and continuity and ensuring our athletes including Lisa Carrington, have the best possible support. We will be recruiting for an additional coach to increase the capacity of the coaching team following Gordon’s departure.”

“Our high-performance programme is incredibly strong. We have a clear roadmap to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. This is a change in leadership, not a change in direction. Our athletes and programme remain focused on LA 2028 success.”

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz