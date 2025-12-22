‘Things can change in a heartbeat’ – Police urges water safety

Source: New Zealand Police

A boatie was lucky to survive after being caught out on a fishing expedition on Lake Taupō – prompting a warning from Police and local iwi.

Police were alerted around 6:45pm yesterday, within minutes of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) receiving initial reports of a boat fire on Lake Taupō, seen by residents of Kinloch.

FENZ from Kinloch arrived to find fully-engulfed wreckage, and then discovered that the sole occupant of the boat was missing.

A marine search and rescue operation commenced, with helicopters, Coastguard Lake Taupō and the Harbour Master deployed to search for the missing boatie.

A helicopter crew located the boatie about one kilometre from the scene; he had been swimming in the water for over an hour without a lifejacket. A lifering was dropped to him, and he was subsequently retrieved by another vessel before being transferred onto Coastguard’s Taupō Rescue vessel. Coastguard volunteers then transported him back to Kinloch, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said the incident could have ended very differently.

“Things can change in a heartbeat. It’s extremely important people are fully prepared when they enjoy water activities.

“We always recommend people wear their life jacket at all times, take two forms of communication, tell someone where you’re going and when to expect you back on shore.

“People going out on the water alone should also take extra care,” says Senior Constable Shepherd.

Taupō Police also remind boaties that they are to follow the Lake Taupō Navigation Safety Bylaw 2020.

Senior Constable Shepherd says over the last few years, people have been shirking their responsibilities like letting people under 15 drive boats, exceeding speed limits and not wearing life jackets.

Any breach of the bylaws is likely to result in enforcement action.

“Some respect and responsibility goes a long way to ensure everyone gets home safely,” he says.

Always call 111 in an emergency.

Tuwharetoa Māori Trust Board Chief Executive Officer Rakeipoho Taiaroa has praised emergency responders, and says the iwi are thankful the boatie was found in time.

However, Mr Taiaroa is encouraging all lake users to take care this summer.

“It’s a beautiful time of the year to enjoy our lake but we want people to keep in mind that Lake Taupō is a very dynamic environment and conditions can change quickly,” he says.

“We ask that those using the lake to ensure their boats and safety equipment are ready for all conditions – it’s better to be prepared and safe, than sorry.

“Everyone has to take responsibility for their own actions over this busy summer period, because one mistake can lead to a bad outcome. We’re thankful this incident ended with the boatie being found in time,” says Mr Taiaroa.

