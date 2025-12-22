Serious food safety warning – dumped cheese being sold

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety has become aware of the unauthorised sale of cheese that had previously been disposed of in a Waikato landfill.

“We have serious concerns about the safety of this product given the company determined it was not suitable for sale and rightly disposed of it.

“Also, eating cheese that has been in a landfill for a period of time and out of the food supply chain carries very obvious food safety risks of contamination,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy-director general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The cheese should not be eaten as it has not been subject to required food safety controls and we do not know how it has been stored, transported, or handled.”

The cheese appears to be taken from the Putaruru Landfill before being reportedly discovered for sale in the Waikato town on Sunday. It was not refrigerated and is not safe to eat. It is possible sales of these affected cheeses occurred in other areas.

“If you find affected cheese for sale, do not eat it and let us know on our free calling number 0800 008 333.”

The affected cheeses are all Over The Moon brand and include the following products with batch numbers 18.11.25, 25.11.25 and 26.11.25:

Camembert

OMG

Black Truffle Brie

Galactic Gold

Halloumi

Gee’s Spread (Black Truffle & Garlic Chilli flavours)

Smoked Chilli Camembert

Goat Camembert

Double Delight.

Over the Moon reported the issue to New Zealand Food Safety and is working to inform its customers.

The company’s cheese is legally sold through a number of outlets:

Stockists – Over the Moon Dairy

“Cheese purchased from these registered food businesses is safe to eat and not affected. If you are offered Over the Moon cheese from an unregistered business, or the transaction does not seem legitimate, it’s best to exercise caution.

“Selling dumped cheese is illegal and a food safety risk to public health. New Zealand Food Safety is investigating,” says Mr Arbuckle

New Zealand Food Safety is not aware of any related illness.

More information is available on Over the Moon’s website:

Special notice: Deleted batches – Over the Moon Dairy