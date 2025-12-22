Reduced holiday hours for notifications and general enquiries

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

22 December 2025

Find out how to notify us over the holiday period.

Notifications

If someone has been seriously injured, become seriously ill, or died as a result of work – phone us on 0800 030 040 straight away.

Notifications made through our online form won’t be monitored between 12pm on Wednesday 24 December 2025 and 8.30am on Monday 5 January 2026.

If you’re not sure if you need to notify us, use our online notification system and we’ll respond to you after 5 January 2026.

Notify WorkSafe(external link)

Health and safety concerns

If you have a health and safety concern that isn’t urgent, use our online form and we’ll respond to you after 5 January 2026.

Raise a health or safety concern

General enquiries

Our call centre will be closed from 12pm on Wednesday 24 December 2025 to 8.30am on Monday 5 January 2026.

General enquiries emails won’t be monitored from 12pm on Wednesday 24 December 2025 to 8.30am on Monday 5 January 2026.

We wish you a safe and relaxing holiday.