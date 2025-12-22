Alice Robinson an Olympic podium contender after another impressive result

Source: Radio New Zealand

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson is a genuine contender for the podium in two events at the Winter Olympics in February.

Robinson has followed up her historic Super G World Cup win last week by finishing second in the same discipline at the latest event in France.

The 24-year-old finished behind Sofia Goggia of Italy at Val d’lsere.

The result keeps her on top of the overall Super G standings, while she also tops the standings in her previously favoured event the Giant Slalom.

“With Super G it’s taken me some time to really feel confident and trust enough in my skiing to just go for it and trust what I can do, and I feel like the last two races I’ve felt really good,” Robinson said afterwards.

“We did a little bit of work this summer trying to up my Super G and just ticking away so I am really happy.”

Last week she won her maiden Super G World Cup title in St.Moritz becoming the first New Zealander to podium in the event.

Robinson has seven career World Cup victories and 22 World Cup podiums.

She continues to progress into a genuine contender in the speed disciplines.

“I was a little annoyed when I came through the finish because it was so close and I thought I could have done it better,” Robinson said, “I’m happy I was still able to stay in touch on that kind of course, where I’m not always the strongest.”

Sofia Goggia of Italy took her eighth Super G World Cup win today, 0.15 seconds ahead of Robinson with legendary American ski racer Lindsey Vonn finishing in third, 0.21 seconds behind Robinson’s time.

With two podiums (1st and 2nd) from a total of two Super G FIS World Cup races this season, Robinson retains the red bib and leads the 2025/26 Super G World Cup standings.

“It’s so cool to have the red bib in Super G and honestly so cool to share the podium today with Lindsey and Sofia, it’s like a dream podium because they’re both so awesome.”

Robinson has one more race for 2025 and will be back in the Giant Slalom World Cup bib in Semmering, Austria on the 27th of December.

She has also been named as a Halberg Award finalist.

