Pouri Hut fire a summer safety reminder

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 22 December 2025

On 11 December a fire broke out in the 12-bunk hut which provides a critical link on the Matemateāonga Track. The fire razed the hut completely. No-one was in the hut at the time, and the fire did not extend to the surrounding forest.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigators were unable to determine a cause, but have ruled out the wood burner, gas bottle and cooker. Visitors who had left the hut in the morning saw no signs of fire.

DOC Principal Ranger Heritage and Visitors Joshua Kilmister says the fire presents a reminder to practice safe fire management this summer.

“We don’t know exactly what caused this fire, but with the dry conditions we’re experiencing, it’s a reminder to all of us to be careful storing fuel, disposing of ashes, and using fire.

“This is also a perfect time to check any charging equipment, batteries and power banks you travel with to ensure they are in good, safe condition.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand cautions damaged or incorrectly used batteries can pose a fire risk both at home and when travelling.

Joshua says Pouri Hut, built in the 1970s, was critical for biodiversity work in Whanganui National Park and its loss will be felt.

“We’ll be working with partners in the New Year to see how we can replace this. We’re a bit gutted to be honest, especially after the work Backcountry Trust has put in to support us with this hut.

Backcountry Trust Manager Rob Brown says he’s always disappointed to see this sort of thing happen.

“The Backcountry Trust, along with other groups like the Greater Wellington Backcountry Network, have put a lot of time and effort into the Matemateāonga Track in the last few years, and I really feel for the DOC team as well – we’ve all been quite invested in this special part of Whanganui National Park,” says Rob.

“Hopefully we’ll find a way forward in the new year, we’re always ready to play our part for ensuring these places are maintained for future generations.”

Any visitors planning on naturing in the area should bring their own shelter and water, as these are not currently available at Pouri Hut.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI