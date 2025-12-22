UMSOCIAL by Ultima Markets Strengthens Social Trading Ecosystem for Traders

Source: Media Outreach

MAURITIUS – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 December 2025 – UMSOCIAL, the social trading ecosystem powered by Ultima Markets, continues to empower traders with a transparent and secure way to share strategies, watch real market activity and copy trades in real time. Ultima Markets is an award-winning CFD broker and the first multi-asset trading broker to join the United Nations Global Compact.

UMSOCIAL has grown steadily over the past two years. Today, UMSOCIAL offers over 2,000 live strategies, with more than 10,000 trading accounts actively copying trades on the platform. This growth shows that traders are looking for a place where learning and trading can happen together.

“UMSOCIAL is not just about copying trades. It’s about learning, growing, and sharing success together,” said Jack Li, Regional Business Director at Ultima Markets. “Every Follower has the potential to become a Master. That’s the spirit behind our message: Follow Today, Master Tomorrow.”

A Connected Experience for Both Beginners and Skilled Traders



For beginners, UMSOCIAL provides an accessible way to learn from real-time market activity and trading strategies. New users can review verified performance records, understand trading styles, and mirror strategies from skilled traders in real time. As a social trading app, UMSOCIAL fosters a supportive learning experience for those who are new to markets.

At the same time, seasoned traders gain a structured platform to share their expertise, build credibility within the community, and earn performance-based fees tied to their strategy outcomes.

UMSOCIAL brings both beginner and skilled traders into one cohesive environment. This unified ecosystem supports education, transparency, and professional recognition, enabling every participant to engage with markets at their own pace while benefiting from clear and data-driven insights.

Powered by State-of-the-art Technology and Full Transparency



UMSOCIAL is built on Ultima Markets’ advanced technology infrastructure and strong focus on visibility, ensuring a secure and consistent experience across all user interactions. Every transaction is processed with fast order matching, stable connectivity, and full visibility. Traders can manage their accounts, monitor performance, or switch strategies at any time with just a few clicks.

The platform continues to evolve as one of today’s leading copy trading platforms, offering faster trade execution, real-time insights, and user-friendly tools. Ultima Markets remains focused on building a reliable, fair, and engaging environment where traders can grow and succeed together.

Start your journey with UMSOCIAL by Ultima Markets and trade smarter together.

