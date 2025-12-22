Person with imitation gun arrested in Wellington CBD

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A person has been arrested in Wellington CBD, after reports of someone with a gun.

Police said they received a report just after 6am on Monday that someone at a Willis Street residence could be in possession of a gun.

Police said they attended the residence and spoke to occupants, and they located an imitation firearm.

One person was arrested and taken into custody at about 7:45am.

