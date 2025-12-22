Government backs boaties’ summer water safety

Source: New Zealand Government

$848,000 in government grants targeted towards reducing harm in high-risk recreational maritime environments will help protect boaties on the water this summer, Associate Transport Minister James Meager says.

“For many Kiwis, getting out on the water is what summer is all about. However, we know that does come with some risks. That’s why we’ve invested in locally driven programmes to reduce harm in high-risk areas,” Mr Meager says.

The Maritime NZ funding consists of $773,000 for 30 community education initiatives focused on small craft users, close-to-shore activities and groups over-represented groups in drowning statistics. $75,000 will be provided to 11 regional authorities to undertake targeted on-water compliance checks.

“The local funding stretches from the top of Northland right down to the bottom of Southland, ensuring all parts of New Zealand can strengthen community-led safety initiatives, support bar-crossing education, and enhance regional compliance capability throughout the busy summer season,” Mr Meager says.

“For example, Watersafe Auckland Inc has been allocated $43,000 to deliver water safety education at high-traffic boat ramps across Auckland, while Queenstown Lakes District Council’s $10,000 grant will fund a programme aimed to recreational craft operators at inland waterways.

“An average of 37 Kiwis lose their lives to drowning every summer. We want to reduce the number of families that experience these preventable tragedies.

“Ultimately, the number one method of reducing harm is wearing a lifejacket. National MP Cameron Brewer has a Member’s Bill going through Parliament currently to require young children to wear one, and I encourage all Kiwis to do so while on a boat. It’s not rocket science, and it saves lives, so please keep water safety top of mind these holidays.”

