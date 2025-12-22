Organised crime disrupted in Southland

Source: New Zealand Police

Operation Diablo has led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash from multiple addresses across Southland last week.

Organised criminal groups received pre-Christmas visits as Police executed 12 search warrants at properties and vehicles in and around Invercargill.

The operation was led by Southland’s Organised Crime Group and Criminal Investigation Branch, with support from specialist teams including a Drug Detection Dog unit. Police targeted gang-related drug offending as part of the crackdown.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird says the social harm caused by the sale and supply of illicit drugs is significant.

“Gang members facilitating this don’t care about the damage they cause,” says Detective Baird.

“We will continue to find and prosecute those who think this sort of criminal activity is acceptable.”

During Operation Diablo, Police seized:

Over 32 grams of methamphetamine

Various quantities of cannabis

Firearms and ammunition

More than $3,000 in cash

Multiple electronic devices.

“It’s about preventing harm,” Detective Baird adds. “People deserve to live, work and play in our communities without these negative influences ruining their plans.”

Police have arrested five men and three women that have appeared in the Invercargill District Court. Charges include possession for supply of class A and class drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and threatening behaviour.

Police continue to investigate. Further charges and arrests have not been ruled out.

Members of the public are urged to report any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or criminal activity.

Call 105 or 111 if it’s happening now

Provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI