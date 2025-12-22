New SH57/Tararua Road roundabout completed ahead of holiday traffic

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

The State Highway 57/Tararua Road roundabout construction is now complete – providing a safer intersection and preparing for future growth in the region.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Horowhenua District Council (HDC) have worked together to build the new roundabout.

NZTA Regional Manager for Infrastructure Delivery Rob Partridge says that working with HDC was essential to delivering a solution that supports the existing and future needs of the intersection.

“The roundabout improves safety straight away, while also supporting future growth in the area. By working closely with HDC, we’ve delivered an intersection that aligns with council’s long-term plans and forms an important link to the new Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway and Tara-Ika growth area.”

The roundabout has been under construction since January this year.

“We’d like to thank the community for their continued support and patience throughout construction.

This area will get busier as construction ramps up on the Ōtaki to north of Levin expressway.”

The project also includes pathways and formal crossings, providing a safer connection for pedestrians and cyclists, new lighting and landscaping, as well as upgrades to the Electra and Chorus services.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden says ss well as making a previously dangerous intersection much safer, council staff took the opportunity to upgrade the local watermain, minimising disruption later down the line.

“This is a real investment in the future of our district.”

Delivered on schedule, the completion of the new roundabout means holiday makers and the local community won’t be disrupted by traffic management.

The intersection looks a lot different from a year ago, and a huge amount of mahi has gone into delivering the roundabout and associated works.

Key figures

36,500 tonnes of earth has been moved

360 cubic metres of concrete has been poured

5,000 tonnes of structural asphalt and 1200 tonnes of surfacing SMA has been laid

563 metres of watermain pipe has been laid

3,400 plants and 5 trees have been planted.

