Ruatiti homicide: Police search bush for person of interest Mitchell Cole

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police say the 29-year-old they’re searching for after a double-homicide in the North Island has a dog with him.

Friends of sheep farmer husband and wife Brendon and Trina Cole say they were found dead at their Murumuru Road property in Ruatiti more than one week ago.

Their son, Mitchell Cole, has been missing since then and has been named by police as a person of interest.

Police said officers are continuing to search for Mitchell Cole in the Ruatiti bush on Monday and believe he has a black/blue bull mastiff dog with him.

Police are asking anyone heading into the bush there to be on the lookout and report any sightings. They should not approach him, police added.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand