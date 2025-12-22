Loaded shotgun found under child’s bed while police search for stolen Bentley

Source: Radio New Zealand

A loaded shotgun was found under a child’s bed during a police search for a stolen Bentley in Auckland.

Officers were searching for a luxury Bentley Bentayga SUV stolen from the North Shore in the early hours of December 1.

The investigation led police to a home in West Auckland’s Glen Eden, where they found four other stolen vehicles.

Police also found a loaded shotgun hidden underneath a bed where a young boy was sleeping.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested.

Both were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and dishonesty charges for allegedly using stolen credit cards.

Neither were facing charges related to the stolen cars at this stage, but a police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.

Police didn’t find the Bentley in Glen Eden, but later found it in Huia last week.

“Police are continuing to investigate the initial burglary and theft and we cannot rule out further arrests being made,” police said.

The pair arrested in Glen Eden had already made their first appearance in the Waitākere District Court and were due to reappear in March.

