The Ashes live: Australia v England – third test, day five

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the cricket action, as the third in the five-test series between archrivals Australia and England continues at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Australia currently has a 2-0 lead in the series, after successful campaigns in both Perth and Brisbane.

First ball is scheduled for 12.30pm NZT.

