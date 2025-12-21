Advocacy – PSNA will continue to protest Israel’s genocide despite efforts to muzzle the Palestinian solidarity movement across the western world

Source: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

Despite plans to suppress Palestine support protests throughout most of the western world, Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa says it will continue to hold regular rallies and marches against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

PSNA co-chair John Minto says the movement will continue to organise consumer boycotts and demand government sanctions on Israel.”

“This is a genocidal, apartheid regime. We will not be cowed by the butchers in Tel Aviv who perversely claim it’s the protests which are causing a rise in anti-semitism.”

“Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity, is the person most responsible for rising anti-semitism across the world. He claims to be acting on behalf of Jews everywhere.”

“This is bare-faced anti-semitism from Netanyahu himself. Jews are not responsible for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, nor for its apartheid policies.“

“Nor are they responsible for Israel’s ethnic cleansing in the Occupied West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem, which is on the largest scale since the Nakba in 1948.”

“Every week, hundreds of thousands of Jews across the world march side by side with Palestinians and human rights activists to demand an end to Israel’s genocide and to impose accountability on Netanyahu’s regime,” Minto says.

“The rise of anti-semitism, so horrifically expressed in the attack on Bondi Beach last week, is a direct result of Israel’s ongoing mass killing and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and the abject failure of western governments to hold Israel accountable.”

Minto says PSNA is appalled at the complete silence from the government since the so-called ‘Trump Plan Ceasefire’ came into effect.

“Our government has spoken out loudly and clearly over the Bondi massacre, as we would expect.”

“But the government has effectively joined Trump to declare that Palestine issues are all solved and so New Zealand can ignore, or even endorse Israeli killing and occupation, to enhance its relations with Israel and the US.”

“We’ve heard nothing from Foreign Minister Peters or Prime Minister Luxon over UN reports of 379 Palestinians killed by Israel since the ‘ceasefire’ was agreed two months ago”

“Because Israel still limits food access, every day, more United Nations reports come in of hunger, babies dying from the cold, and at least 100,000 still facing starvation.”

“Most of those killed in Gaza were women and children with another “Bondi-level” death toll every day – all marked with deathly silence from our government.“

“The only thing the New Zealand government has done, is to change its decades-long regular vote in the United Nations, to allow Israel’s unquestioned illegal occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights to continue.”

“All the more reason for us to continue to protest.”

John Minto

Co-Chair PSNA

MIL OSI