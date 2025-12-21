Body pulled from water at Waiotapu, near Rotorua

By
MIL OSI
-
0
9

Source: Radio New Zealand

(File photo) RNZ

A sudden death investigation is underway after a person was pulled from the water, at Waiotapu, near Rotorua.

At 6.15am on Sunday, emergency services were told a person had been “pulled from the water unresponsive” near Waiotapu Loop Rd.

“Enquiries are now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained,” police said.

A person was helping with the investigation, a spokesperson said and a scene examination was about to be done.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleLive: Black Caps v West Indies – third test, day four
Next articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR