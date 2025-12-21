Body pulled from water at Waiotapu, near Rotorua

Source: Radio New Zealand

A sudden death investigation is underway after a person was pulled from the water, at Waiotapu, near Rotorua.

At 6.15am on Sunday, emergency services were told a person had been “pulled from the water unresponsive” near Waiotapu Loop Rd.

“Enquiries are now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained,” police said.

A person was helping with the investigation, a spokesperson said and a scene examination was about to be done.

