Tairāwhiti motorists urged to keep vehicles secure

Police in Tairāwhiti are urging motorists to keep vehicle security top of mind, especially over the busy summer season.

“We’ve seen a rise in recent weeks in the number of thefts from vehicles, as well as reports of vehicles being stolen or interfered with,” says Acting Inspector Bryan Smith, Tairawhiti Area Prevention Manager.

“We want to remind people that some basic steps can help secure your vehicle and prevent it from being targeted by opportunistic criminals..

“Always lock your vehicle when you leave, it, and remove any valuables – especially anything visible.

“If you can, park off the street and in a garage if you have one. Otherwise, try to park in a well-lit area that has some foot traffic.

“Simple things like a steering wheel lock or wheel clamp can make your car unappealing to anyone looking for an easy target.

“Having a car alarm or immobiliser, while an investment, is also good protection.”

Anyone who notices suspicious activity happening around vehicles should call 111 immediately.

If you are the victim of a vehicle break-in or theft, you can also report it after the fact using Police’s 105 service.

