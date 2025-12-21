Police investigating sudden death, Waiotapu

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a sudden death near Waiotapu Loop Road, Waiotapu.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident about 6.15am where one person had been pulled from the water unresponsive.

Enquiries are now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination will take place this morning. One person is currently assisting with enquiries.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI