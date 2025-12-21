Car fleeing burglary crashes into two other vehicles

Source: Radio New Zealand

Three people have been arrested, following a burglary south of Auckland and a dramatic failed escape from police on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a burglary at a business on Great South Road in Drury just after 5pm.

Police said the three alleged offenders got into a vehicle waiting nearby and left the scene.

They were spotted by police and signalled to stop, but fled from police at speed.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle as it left Drury and a bus on Scott Road in Papakura.

“Miraculously, nobody was hurt,” a spokesperson said.

It was tracked by Police Eagle helicopter travelling north on State Highway One.

The vehicle reportedly travelled one-and-half times over the speed limit at times, as it hurtled along Auckland’s Northern Motorway.

It stopped on the motorway, north of Puhoi Road, just before 6pm.

Police say the occupants were taken into custody and charges were being considered.

