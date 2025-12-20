Three car pileup closes SH1 south of Dunsandel

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A three car crash shut down State Highway One in the town of Dunsandel south of Christchurch.

The highway has since been reopened.

Emergency services were called to the collision near the intersection with Selwyn Lake Road just before 8pm on Saturday.

One person is reported to have serious injuries, two people have moderate injuries and one person has minor injuries.

Diversions were being put in place and motorists were asked to follow the direction of emergency services staff at the scene.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand