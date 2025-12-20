Hundreds of lightning strikes lash Canterbury

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Canterbury region has been lashed by hundreds of lightning strikes.

MetService put out a warning earlier on Saturday about thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain and large dumps of hail to parts of the region south of the Rakaia River.

Areas near Ashburton have seen up to 25mm of rain in an hour.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Linden told RNZ there had been a lot of activity in the skies above Canterbury.

Supplied/Megan Porteous

“Over the past wee while, there have been about 300-400 lightning strikes and, along with that, there’s been some heavy rain.”

Linden said hail stones of 2-3cm in diameter had been reported.

“Certainly large and potentially damaging, if your under that kind of hail.”

He said there were still active storms in the region, but the weather service did not expect to put out any more severe thunderstorm watches.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand