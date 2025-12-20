Part of State Highway 1 in Northland closed after serious crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Part of State Highway 1 in Northland is closed following a serious crash.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened between Greenway and Mountain roads in Kaiwaka on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene about 9.20am.

In a statement, police said initial indications suggested serious injuries were involved.

“The road will be closed, with diversions in place.

“Motorists should please avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.”

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz in partnership with Radio New Zealand