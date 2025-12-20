Hamilton crash closes State Highway 3, person seriously injured

Source: Radio New Zealand

Emergency services were called to Ohaupo Road just after 6pm. RNZ / Richard Tindiller

State Highway Three is shut in southern Hamilton, after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Ohaupo Road just after 6pm Saturday.

Police say there are reports one person has serious injuries.

The route was shut near Mount View Road.

