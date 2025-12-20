Auckland FC win in Western Sydney to go top

Source: Radio New Zealand

photosport

Auckland FC reclaimed top spot in the A-League and Sam Cosgrove stormed to the top of the Golden Boot goal-scoring race after the visitors downed Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 in Sydney.

The Wanderers created more chances in the scoreless first spell but the Black Knights proved more clinical in the second, scoring through Cosgrove and Lachlan Brook soon after the interval to clinch an even contest.

It was a third straight win for Auckland FC, who sit two points clear of Sydney FC, although the second placed side have a game in hand.

Cosgrove’s goal was slightly fortunate, coming from a deflection off the foot of teammate Jesse Randall, but it was enough to lift the lanky English front man to five goals in his maiden campaign, one more than any other player in the league.

Brook’s goal soon afterwards was more decisive soon afterwards, forcing the defence to back-pedal on a fast break before unleashing a bullet-like shot with his left foot to sink the hopes of his former club.

Auckland’s fightback coincided with the second-half introduction of playmaker Guilermo May, who brought variety to their attack.

It was the first home defeat this season for the ninth-placed Wanderers.

