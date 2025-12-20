Review: The best protest record Nick Bollinger has heard this year

Source: Radio New Zealand

“Where are all the protest songs these days?” I often hear people ask. The world is more volatile than ever, and yet seems to be awash with songs about Korean demonology and Taylor Swift’s love life.

Those people should hear this album.

Haley Heynderickx & Max Garcia Conover are American singer-songwriters, from Portland and Maine respectively. They have been performing and recording individually for the past decade or so, and first recorded together in 2018. That was an EP, now they have made a full album.

Play video Pause video This video is hosted on Youtube.