Vinfast Honored in Indonesia with Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025

Source: Media Outreach

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2025 – At the Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025, organized by leading digital media platform Kumparan, VinFast was honored with the award “Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem”.The accolade recognizes VinFast’s pioneering role and leadership capacity in building a green, smart, and comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia and across the region.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, receiving the “Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem” award at Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025.

As an annual award program by Kumparan, a new-generation media platform with strong regional influence, the Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers celebrate individuals and organizations that deliver positive, substantive, and long-term impact for the nation.

According to Kumparan’s expert panel, the “Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem” award acknowledges VinFast’s tangible contributions to Indonesia’s emissions reduction and sustainable development goals. The jury noted that every “green kilometer” driven by VinFast electric vehicles generates enduring value for future generations.

The panel also highly commended VinFast’s impressive pace of execution. In less than two years since entering the Indonesian market, the Vietnamese EV manufacturer has introduced one of the most diverse product portfolios available, ranging from VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF e34 to VF 7. This has been complemented by a series of breakthrough policies designed to facilitate and accelerate consumers’ transition to electric mobility.

Beyond electric vehicles, VinFast has earned strong recognition from industry observers for its robust service ecosystem, aimed at delivering a best-in-class customer experience. The Company has proactively expanded partnerships with strategic partners, including all-electric taxi operator GSM, global charging infrastructure developer V-Green, as well as a broad network of dealers, service centers, banks, and financial institutions.

Notably, VinFast has recently inaugurated its facility in Subang, which is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs and contribute significantly to the development of the broader electric vehicle industry. According to the jury, through a long-term vision and concrete actions, VinFast is directly advancing the mass adoption of green mobility across Indonesia.

The accolade recognizes VinFast’s pioneering role and leadership capacity in building a green, smart, and comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia and across the region.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, stated: “Being honored with the ‘Impactful Transformation in the EV Ecosystem’ award is a meaningful recognition of VinFast’s persistent efforts to advance the green transition in Indonesia and the wider region. This award reaffirms the long-term vision we are pursuing: Building a comprehensive, people-centric ecosystem that grows in harmony with society. It also serves as a strong source of motivation for VinFast to continue innovating, expanding partnerships, and pioneering breakthrough mobility solutions, bringing to life our commitment to ‘Move People Ahead – Bring the Nation Forward’ in Indonesia, which we proudly regard as our second home.”

The Kumparan Awards: Impact Makers 2025 are organized under the core philosophy of “Lasting Impact”, honoring contributions that drive real and enduring change for society. Launched in late October 2025, the awards follow a rigorous three-stage evaluation process – scouting, shortlisting, and final selection – based on four key criteria: Innovation capability, leadership, real-world impact, and long-term influence within the respective field. The judging panel comprises kumparan’s senior editorial team, operating under three fundamental principles: Integrity, credibility, and independence.

The Kumparan Awards accolade adds to VinFast’s expanding list of achievements in Indonesia over the past year. Previously, the Company was honored at the detikcom Awards with the “Accelerator of Indonesia’s Electric Vehicle Ecosystem” award, received the “The Best Newcomer Electric Car” award for the VF 3 at the Carvaganza Editors’ Choice Awards, four major awards at the 2025 Surabaya International Motor Show, and a double win at the CNN Indonesia Awards 2025 for “Outstanding Innovation in Sustainable Electric Mobility” and “Remarkable Contribution to Energy Independence”. The Company also earned two honors at the Road to CNBC Indonesia Awards: “Pioneering Brand in Green Transition & Sustainability” and “Best Compact SUV of the Year” for the VF 7.

On the global stage, VinFast was ranked 101st by TIME Magazine in its Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies of 2025 list and secured six major wins at the 2025 APAC Effie Awards, solidifying the Company’s rapid ascent and expanding leadership in the global green mobility revolution.

Hashtag: #Vinfast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.