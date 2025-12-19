NZ, Japan sign defence and security agreements

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand and Japan have agreed two important defence and security arrangements, Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins announced today.

“The defence Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement sets out how logistical support, including the provision of supplies and services, will be managed when the New Zealand Defence Force and the Self-Defence Forces of Japan operate together,” says Ms Collins, who signed the agreements in Tokyo.

“This could include refuelling activities at sea using HMNZS Aotearoa, or the reciprocal provision of food or medical supplies during joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities.

“Our forces already work well together, and this agreement will create the conditions for even more seamless cooperation.

“New Zealand is stepping up on the world stage, and this agreement will ultimately strengthen our interoperability and ability to work closely with our partners.”

The Information Security Agreement provides a legal framework and procedures for handling each other’s classified information.

“This agreement will make it easier to share a wider range of information securely with Japan,” Mr Peters says.

“The signing of these two agreements with Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi is an important step in strengthening security cooperation between New Zealand and Japan.

“Japan is a crucial partner for New Zealand. In these times of increasing international tension, strengthening interoperability with our partners is vital as we work to uphold the international rules-based order and maintain regional security and prosperity.”

MIL OSI