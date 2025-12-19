One critically injured in Ōpōtiki motorcycle crash

Police were called to the crash about 8.25pm Friday. RNZ/ Marika Khabazi

Emergency services have responded to a serious motorcyle crash on State Highway 35, near Ōpōtiki.

The incident, between Te Waiiti Rd and Maraenui Pa Rd, was reported to police about 8.25pm Friday.

The motorbike was the only vehicle involved and the rider suffered critical injuries.

The road was blocked, and motorists were advised to delay travel or find alternative routes.

