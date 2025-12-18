Significant arrests in Hawke’s Bay for retail theft

Source: New Zealand Police

A team tackling retail crime across Hawke’s Bay has arrested two people for significant theft.

On Tuesday 16 December a vehicle pulled into a loading bay of a major retail store carpark at 2.56pm.

One man ducked under a barrier and grabbed products, then handed them to another man who loaded them into the vehicle.

By 3pm the vehicle had exited the carpark, and the pair had made off with over $3,000 worth of goods.

The Hawke’s Bay Retail Crime Unit leapt into action when the theft was reported. Within 24 hours, officers had identified the suspects, searched a property in Flaxmere and arrested two men for the offending.

A 32-year-old man appeared in Napier District Court today, and a 25-year-old man is due to appear in the same court on 21 January. Both are charged with burglary.

Unfortunately, the goods are still to be recovered.

Inspector Caroline Martin, Area Prevention Manager, says: “Our retail crime team launched in June and since then we’ve arrested 108 people and laid over 444 charges.

“We continue to work with our community to reduce retail crime through our response and prevention work.

“As Christmas approaches, retailers experience a surge in activity, with bustling stores, extended hours and a flurry of shoppers eager to buy last-minute gifts.

“My message to retailers is to stay vigilant, and to report any behaviour that looks suspicious.

“Everyone can expect to see an increased presence of police around shops and malls,” Inspector Martin says.

If you witness any illegal or suspicious activity, please call 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

