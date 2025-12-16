Police lay charge over prisoner’s death

Source: New Zealand Police

A man will appear in court today in connection with the death of a prisoner at Mt Eden Corrections Facility last month.

The prisoner was taken to hospital on 29 November 2025 following a serious assault at the facility.

Auckland City Police commenced a homicide enquiry on 9 December after the prisoner succumbed to his injuries.

He was Johnathan Peter Trubuhovich, aged 69, of Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend says enquiries have been ongoing since Police were first notified of the serious assault.

“We have now charged a 28-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with Mr Trubuhovich’s death,” he says.

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Trubuhovich’s family at this difficult time.”

